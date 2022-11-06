Sob Story: Twitter Employee Claims He Was Fired ‘While Sleeping,’ Woke Up Locked Out of Accounts

One former Twitter employee is claiming that he was fired “while sleeping” and woke up locked out of his work email and communication accounts. His story is one of thousands from Twitter workers who were alerted by email — or noticing they were locked out of the company’s systems — that they were no longer working for Elon Musk.

Business Insider reports that one Twitter employee claims that he was laid off from the company while sleeping and woke on Friday to find that he was locked out of his work email, Slack, and his laptop.

Jaseem Abid tweeted that he was fired before he received any confirmation email from the company and realized that his laptop had been “remotely wiped.” Abid wrote: “Woke up to no slack/gmail/office access and laptop remotely wiped out. Got fired without even a confirmation email while sleeping? There is always a new low.”

Woke up to no slack/gmail/office access and laptop remotely wiped out. Got fired without even a confirmation email while sleeping? There is always a new low. #twitter — Jaseem Abid 🌻🌻 (@jaseemabid) November 4, 2022

Breitbart News recently reported that Twitter is being sued over Musk’s recently announced plans to cut approximately 3,700 jobs from the social media platform, with workers claiming that they were not given enough notice in violation of federal and California law.

Twitter said in an email to employees sent on Thursday that the company plans to begin cutting staff by Friday. Musk intends to fulfill his pledge to reduce costs at the company he recently acquired for $44 billion by doing away with half of its employees, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

The lawsuit claims that the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires large companies to warn of mass layoffs with at least 60 days of advance notice. The suit asks the court to compel Twitter to comply with the WARN Act, and to prohibit the company from soliciting employees to sign documents relinquishing their right to participate in lawsuits.

