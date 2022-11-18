Ivy League Hatred: Harvard Tops List of Antisemitic Incidents on Campus

Harvard University had the most antisemitic incidents on college campuses during the 2021-2022 academic year, according to a new report.

The report, titled “Campus Antisemitism & the Assault on Jewish Identity,” examines ways that anti-Israel activists attack Jewish people on college campuses. It was published on Wednesday by higher education antisemitism monitor, AMCHA Initiative.

“No other campus identity group is routinely subject to the kinds of well-orchestrated campaigns of identity assault that Zionist and pro-Israel students have had to endure for the last several years at schools across the country,” the report read.

“These have included efforts to boycott, shut down, or exclude all Zionists and pro-Israel expression from campus, defamatory portrayals of Zionists that use classic antisemitic tropes of Jewish evil, and attempts to erase Zionism from Jewish identity,” the study continued.

“The threats to Jewish student identity come from their peers, professors, and even school administrators, and reach every corner of campus life — the quad, classrooms, dorm rooms, student newspaper, social media platforms, student government, and more,” the report added.

The study went on to cite several antisemitic incidents, including the editorial board of the Harvard Crimson, Harvard’s student newspaper, endorsing the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement, claiming that Israel had engaged in “crimes against humanity.”

The BDS movement seeks to systematically destroy the world’s only Jewish state through financial means, by boycotting companies that do business with Israel.

The report also cited antisemitic incidents at the University of Chicago (13), Tufts University (12), UCLA (10), and Rutgers University (10), but Harvard University had the most, with 25 antisemitic incidents.

The report suggested that universities “ensure that Jewish students are recognized and treated exactly as any other ‘protected class’ group under school harassment policies” or adopting a “single standard to judge objectionable behavior” based on individual rights.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.