The ‘Elites’ Are at It Again: Princeton to Offer Courses on BDSM, Fetishism

Princeton University will begin offering its students courses on BDSM and fetishism in 2023. Ivy League leftists may one day be demanding student loan forgiveness with a transcript including classes such as “Black + Queer in Leather: Black Leather/BDSM Material Culture” and “Anthropology of Religion: Fetishism and Decolonization.”

A course catalog for the Ivy League university reveals that “Black + Queer in Leather: Black Leather/BDSM Material Culture” and “Anthropology of Religion: Fetishism and Decolonization” will be offered to students in 2023.

“Black Queer BDSM material culture resists contextualization in relationship to biographical narratives because of the underground elements of the community,” the course description for the BDSM-focused class reads.

It will also require students to read books like, “The Color of Kink: Black Women, BDSM, and Pornography” by Ariane Cruz, and “A Taste for Brown Sugar: Black Women in Pornography” by Mireille Miller-Young.

The course will also “consider the fragility of archival engagement with these communities by surveying existing BDSM archives in research libraries, community groups, and individuals and their personal ephemera,” the description adds.

As for “Anthropology of Religion: Fetishism and Decolonization,” students will have to read “On the Worship of the Fetish Gods” by Charles De Brosses, and “The Fetishism of Commodities and the Secret Thereof” by communist philosopher Karl Marx, among other titles.

“This course introduces students to the anthropology of religion and a key debate of the field on the fetish,” the course description reads. “Students will learn about the colonial history of the study of religion and the role of fetishism therein.”

“They will gain the tools to critically intervene in ongoing conversations about race, sexuality, cultural difference, and decolonization by becoming familiar with debates on fetishism in anthropology, critical theory, and Black and queer studies,” the description adds.

This is not the first time the topic of BDSM and fetishism has found its way onto a college campus.

In 2020, Indiana University Bloomington hosted its annual “sex fest” on campus, which featured “kink,” sex toys, as well as bondage, discipline, dominance, and submission (BDSM) demonstrations. In one video posted by a student, a man could be seen publicly paddling a woman tied to a St. Andrew’s cross in a dorm hall.

In 2019, Ohio State University hosted “Sex Week” during the week of Valentine’s Day, which even included an event on how to use sex toys, as well as a Planned Parenthood-sponsored talk on abortion.

