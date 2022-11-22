Leftist Media Suddenly Concerned Disabled People Might Lose Twitter ‘Lifeline’

Leftist media appear to be weaponizing “disability communities” against Twitter boss Elon Musk by suddenly claiming to be concerned that disabled people could lose their social media”lifeline” due to changes made to the platform by Musk, who officially completed his takeover of the company in October.

Several different media outlets are broadly claiming that people with disabilities have fears about Musk making changes to Twitter. Revealing video footage of the media’s coverage shows news anchors repeating the exact same remarks verbatim:

As Twitter struggles with a number of issues, disabled users of the platform worry they will lose their lifeline. Many advocates worry that recent cutbacks and changes by Elon Musk could cause harm to disability communities online.

Suddenly, the left is attempting to signal that it is concerned about users’ experience on Twitter, claiming that people could lose their “lifeline” on the platform — referring to disabled people oftentimes being isolated and needing places like Twitter to connect with others.

Ironically, however, the same type of concerns were never expressed when countless Twitter users — mostly conservative accounts — were banned and blacklisted under the social media platform’s previous leadership.

On October 28, Musk completed his takeover of Twitter, and has since reinstated the accounts of several banned users to the platform. The most notable of those accounts include former President Donald Trump.

But while Trump’s account has been restored to Twitter, the 45th president has suggested that he will not be tweeting again, stating, “Truth Social has been very, very powerful, very, very strong, and I’ll be staying there.”

The SpaceX founder has also reinstated the accounts for rapper Kanye West, Christian satire site Babylon Bee, clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson, and undercover journalism organization Project Veritas, among others.

Musk also temporarily gave Twitter users the ability to pay $8 per month in order to have a blue checkmark attached to their account.

How these types of changes would be harmful to disabled Twitter users remains unclear.

