Elon Musk’s Twitter Restores Kanye West to Platform

Twitter restored the account of rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West as of Friday morning, less than one day after Tesla CEO Elon Musk completed his takeover of the company.

West had been suspended from Twitter earlier this month after posting several antisemitic tweets, which included a remark about how he intended to go “death con [sic] 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

I can't believe Kanye just said this "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE, It's so hilarious and funniest thing ever pic.twitter.com/G2tf1vbf2L — Deadinside (@dfrommyheart) October 9, 2022

The problems started with West’s interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, during which he claimed that Jared Kushner brokered the Abraham Accords between Israel and several Arab states only because he appeared to be interested in making money.

After falling under scrutiny, West then claimed that he cannot be antisemitic because “black people are actually Jew also” — a belief shared by the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, some of whose branches embrace racist and antisemitic ideologies.

While West’s Twitter account is now again visible to the public, it remains unclear if the Power rapper has access to his account or posting privileges, as at the time of publishing, his account has yet to tweet since being restored.

Musk reportedly plans to scrap the concept of enacting lifelong Twitter bans on users. The SpaceX founder has also previously suggested that former President Donald Trump’s account be reinstated to the social media platform.

Meanwhile, Musk has already fired top Twitter executives, such as CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of “trust and safety,” who was notorious for her fanatical left-wing censorship campaign, which included suspending President Trump’s account.

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

Musk also reportedly had Tesla engineers review Twitter’s software code and locked out Twitter engineers, preventing them from making any further changes to the platform.

After being backlisted from Twitter and Instagram, however, it was revealed that West plans to buy out free speech-friendly social media platform Parler.

West’s fallout also included Adidas — along with a host of other companies — announcing it would end its partnership with West, calling the rapper’s antisemitic tirades “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.”

