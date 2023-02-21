Corporate Media Criticizes OpenAI for Using Their Content to Train Woke ChatGPT

Corporate media organizations including the Wall Street Journal and CNN are criticizing OpenAI, claiming the Silicon Valley upstart is using their articles and content to train the ChatGPT AI chatbot without consent or payment.

Bloomberg reports that multiple corporate media outlets have claimed that OpenAI is using their articles to train its chatbot AI, ChatGPT. The parent company of the Wall Street Journal, News Corp. subsidiary Dow Jones, has issued a warning and stated that it is looking into the matter because it takes misuse of its journalists’ work seriously. Francesco Marconi, a computational journalist, raised concerns about this after receiving a response from ChatGPT listing 20 corporate media sources that the AI has been trained on.

ChatGPT has quickly become notorious for its woke leftist bias, which may have been made worse by its creator’s dependence on corporate media sources for training material.

There has been debate surrounding the use of AI in the news industry due to worries about job displacement and the spread of false information. However, the news organizations’ problem has less to do with technology than it does with the unauthorized use of their content.

In a statement provided to Bloomberg News, Jason Conti, general counsel for News Corp.’s Dow Jones unit, said: “Anyone who wants to use the work of Wall Street Journal journalists to train artificial intelligence should be properly licensing the rights to do so from Dow Jones. Dow Jones does not have such a deal with OpenAI. We take the misappropriation of our journalists’ work seriously, and we are reviewing this situation.”

Similarly, a person with knowledge of the situation claims that CNN thinks using its articles to teach ChatGPT is against the network’s terms of service. According to the person who asked to remain anonymous because they were discussing a legal issue, the network, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., intends to contact OpenAI about being compensated for licensing the content.

The industry will need to address the problem of AI systems using content without authorization in the years to come. AI systems will need more and more data to train as they advance, which will inevitably require copyrighted content.

Read more at Bloomberg here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan