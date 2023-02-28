Jocko Willink: ‘I Got Shadowbanned’ After Making Biden Administration ‘Look Like Idiots’

“I got shadowbanned,” Jocko Willink, retired Navy SEAL and author, said in a clip from his Jocko Underground podcast published on Monday. He said his months-long shadowbanning — which he notes had since been reversed — on an unspecified “social media” platform was imposed after making the Biden administration “look like idiots” in relation to the White House’s management of withdrawing U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

“I ended up getting shadowbanned on social media — on a specific social media platform,” Willink stated, adding that he was unaware of his profile being shadowbanned for some time. He continued, “It was actually for a longer period of time than I initially thought.

Willink said his profile was suppressed by the platform’s autocompletion recommendations.

He remarked, “I finally started getting up a couple people sending me videos of them searching for my name; or scrolling through their timeline, and I’m not in it, and they follow me; or typing my name into the search and it doesn’t show up unless you literally put @jockowillink. … That’s called shadowbanned.”

Willink speculated a podcast discussion he had with researcher and author Darryl Cooper on The Unraveling podcast — entitled “Unmitigated Disaster” in which the two examined the Biden administration’s handling of what the White House dubbed a “withdrawal” of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

“We said what needed to be said,” Willink stated of his talk with Cooper.

The retired Navy SEAL recalled a video he published entitled, “If Jocko Was President,” which implicitly urged President Joe Biden to publicly acknowledge errors in judgment with respect to the drawdown of U.S. military forces in Afghanistan.

“Between those two things, I’m sure I pissed some people off,” Willink determined, “and when you piss these people off, they can take action. The action that they can take is suppressing your voice.”

Willink concluded, “I made that administration look like idiots.”

