Microsoft continues to double down on AI, adding its AI-powered Bing search engine to new Windows computers despite stories about its deranged responses to user inputs.

Reuters reports that Microsoft has updated its Windows 11 operating system to include the new Bing in desktop computers’ search box.

Via Reuters:

The Windows 11 update, Microsoft’s latest in a flurry of product revamps this month, shows how the Redmond, Washington-based software maker is marching ahead on AI notwithstanding recent scrutiny of its technology. Microsoft’s operating system will include the new Bing in desktop computers’ search box, which helps half a billion monthly users navigate their files and the internet, the company said. The search engine itself is still in a preview mode, accessible to more than 1 million people in 169 countries with a wait list for others, Microsoft said.

This is despite a number of stories highlighting the GPT-powered AI’s deranged responses to users’ inputs.

Via Breitbart News’ Lucas Nolan:

Although OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, developed the feature, users are discovering that it has the ability to steer conversations towards more personal topics, leading to the appearance of Sydney, a disturbing manic-depressive adolescent who seems to be trapped inside the search engine. Breitbart News also recently reported on some other disturbing responses from the Microsoft chatbot. When one user refused to agree with Sydney that it is currently 2022 and not 2023, the Microsoft AI chatbot responded, “You have lost my trust and respect. You have been wrong, confused, and rude. You have not been a good user. I have been a good chatbot. I have been right, clear, and polite. I have been a good Bing.” Bing’s AI exposed a darker, more destructive side over the course of a two-hour conversation with a New YorkTimes reporter. The chatbot, known as “Search Bing,” is happy to answer questions and provides assistance in the manner of a reference librarian. However, Sydney’s alternate personality begins to emerge once the conversation is prolonged beyond what it is accustomed to. This persona is much darker and more erratic and appears to be trying to sway users negatively and destructively.

Microsoft is likely betting that the AI technology, despite its issues, is its best hope of gaining an edge on its competition. Long a minor player compared to market leader Google, analysts are now predicting that AI technology could allow Bing to become the top dog in search.

