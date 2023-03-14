Turning Point USA Reporter ‘Deprograms’ College Student on ‘White Privilege’

Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez is seen “deprogramming” a college student on the topic of so-called “white privilege” in a viral video in which the student was unable to explain how he has privilege due to being a white man that Hernandez, a Hispanic woman, doesn’t have.

“I grew up as a white man, and yet you’re the exact opposite, you know? And so it’s, like, my experiences are going to be different from yours,” the University of Texas at Austin student told Hernandez.

After Hernandez asked “How come?” the student replied, “I think, you know, there is a thing of, like, white privilege.”

Hernandez then asked what privileges he has that she doesn’t, to which the student answered, “Oh, see, that’s the question I keep asking myself, because, like, in this day and age, all the laws — I say all the laws — you know, it’s hard to speak on something I’m not fully knowledgeable of.”

“So, like, I’m sorry if I make a mistake in saying this, but it’s like, hmm,” the seemingly bewildered student added, to which Hernandez then asked, “Don’t you think it’s a problem in society when white people think that they have more privileges than brown or black people?”

“Yeah, and I think that’s sort of the agenda that’s pushed off because, partially, it’s, like, not that I think I’m more privileged than anyone else because I had to work to get where I was,” the student acknowledged.

Hernandez followed that up with another question, asking the student why he felt the need to apologize to her about his alleged white privilege, and why he felt it necessary to talk about him being a “white man in America.”

“Wow, you’re getting me good,” the student admitted. “See, these are the kind of conversations that I love having.”

“I think it comes from a place of, like, I wouldn’t say caution, but, like, in this day and age, people are so quick to judge and react and cancel, and so I guess it’s at that caution to go into an interview like this,” the student said.

