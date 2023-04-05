Bill Gates Rejects Call for AI Moratorium, Advocates for AI-Driven Societal Benefits

Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates recently rejected the idea that the development of AI should be slowed down and instead called for more of a focus on the opportunities and responsibilities that AI presents to society.

Reuters reports that Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, has expressed his disagreement with the recent call for a six-month moratorium on the creation of cutting-edge AI systems like OpenAI’s GPT-4. In an interview, Gates emphasized the significance of utilizing AI’s potential to advance society rather than slowing it down.

“I don’t think asking one particular group to pause [AI] solves the challenges,” Gates told Reuters. He added, “Clearly there’s huge benefits to these things… what we need to do is identify the tricky areas.”

In a blog post, Gates elaborated on the potential advantages of AI in industries like education, healthcare, and climate change. He stressed that AI should be used to “make sure that everyone—and not just people who are well-off—benefits from artificial intelligence.”

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, as well as other technologists, engineers, and AI ethicists, wrote a letter arguing that highly developed AI systems can pose serious risks to society and humanity. In response, Bill Gates made some remarks. The letter urges a halt to AI research and, if necessary, government intervention.

Gates countered that halting AI development would not solve the problems it is facing. Instead, he argued for concentrating on advancing AI technology and creating regulations to ensure its advantages outweigh any potential drawbacks.

“This new technology can help people everywhere improve their lives,” Gates said in his blog. “At the same time, the world needs to establish the rules of the road so that any downsides of artificial intelligence are far outweighed by its benefits, and so that everyone can enjoy those benefits no matter where they live or how much money they have. The Age of AI is filled with opportunities and responsibilities.”

Gates is against the idea of a pause in AI development, but Italy recently took action against OpenAI’s ChatGPT, temporarily blocking access to the popular chatbot, and starting an investigation into the business that created it. Despite these actions, Gates is adamant that the best strategy is to concentrate on the opportunities and obligations presented by the Age of AI.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan