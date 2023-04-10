Facebook Censors Karoline Leavitt, Spokeswoman for Trump Supporting PAC ‘MAGA Inc.’

Facebook has told MAGA Inc. spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt that it is deleting her Facebook page with 12,000 followers. The warning came shortly after Leavitt announced she was joining MAGA Inc., a PAC supporting the candidacy of Donald Trump.

In a message to Leavitt, Facebook accused the spokeswoman of maintaining a page that “goes against our community standards.” Following an appeal of this decision, Facebook informed her that it had scheduled her page for deletion.

In a tweet, Leavitt said that the incident occurred just a week after she joined the Trump-supporting PAC.

“I just received this message from Facebook saying they are going to DELETE my official account…one week after joining @MAGAIncWarRoom as Spokeswoman,” said Leavitt on Twitter. “Odd timing, Meta? Explain yourselves!”

Donald Trump himself was banned from Facebook for over two years, after the platform along with other tech giants moved to blacklist the president following the events of Jan 6, 2021.

Facebook lifted Trump’s ban from both its main platform and Instagram in January after a two-year suspension, and last month the former President made his first new post on Facebook in over two years.

Google-owned video platform YouTube, which also banned the president following Jan 6, restored Trump’s access shortly after Facebook.

Both of these reinstatements occurred months after Twitter restored the former president’s access to the platform following Republican-voting tech billionaire Elon Musk’s takeover of the company.

Trump, who created the Twitter alternative TRUTH Social following his blacklisting by Silicon Valley, has yet to make any new tweets since regaining access to the platform.

Breitbart News has reached out to Facebook (now known as Meta) for comment, but has received no response at the time of publication.

