Twitter Head of Engineering Resigns After DeSantis Campaign Launch Marred by Tech Problems

Foad Dabiri, Twitter’s Head of Engineering, announced his resignation from Elon Musk’s company on Thursday, a day after the platform’s attempt launch Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign was marred by technical difficulties.

The launch, which was meant to be a turning point for Twitter, was riddled with technical issues, drawing a lot of criticism. The platform was unable to live-stream the event’s audio, so a hot mic exchange between moderator David Sacks and Twitter’s owner, Elon Musk, was accidentally broadcast.

Announcing his departure, Dabiri wrote on Twitter, “After almost four incredible years at Twitter, I decided to leave the nest yesterday.” Although he did not give specific justifications for leaving, he acknowledged that it had been difficult to work since Musk recently acquired Twitter.

“The combination of the fantastic community, the impact it has, and its limitless potential sets Twitter apart,” Dabiri said. “Working with @elonmusk has been highly educational, and it was enlightening to see how his principles and vision are shaping the future of this company.”

Despite 500,000 people tuning in to listen to the beginning of DeSantis’ campaign, only half were still online when it finally began due to technical difficulties. Because they were unable to handle the traffic, the servers frequently crashed.

The event’s moderator, David Sacks, said the number of people trying to listen was “melting the internet.” CNN was informed by a source that Twitter’s Spaces platform was not intended to accommodate such a large audience.

“Spaces was largely a prototype, not a finished product,” the source said. “It’s a beta test that never ended.”

