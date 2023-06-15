Twitter Faces Eviction from Boulder Office After Stiffing Landlord

Elon Musk’s Twitter is reportedly facing eviction from its office in Boulder, Colorado, due to a three-month backlog of unpaid rent, raising questions about the company’s financial situation following Musk’s takeover of its operations.

TechCrunch reports that Elon Musk’s Twitter is in danger of losing its Boulder office because of a three-month rent shortfall. Twitter’s business has been in a state of disarray, with numerous reports of unpaid bills in recent months. While it’s not uncommon for contractors to go unpaid during a rocky transition, the complete shutdown of rent payments for months on end suggests a deeper operational crisis than anyone anticipated.

One recent lawsuit uncovered part of the company’s justification for not paying rent in San Francisco. As Breitbart News previously reported:

The demands of the landlords have reportedly been rejected as unreasonable by Alex Spiro, Musk’s lawyer, who cited the deteriorating conditions in San Francisco, where Twitter’s headquarters are situated. Although he has described downtown San Francisco as “a derelict zombie apocalypse,” Elon Musk insists that workers shouldn’t be allowed to work from home.

Chicago-based Lot 2 SBO LLC, the company’s landlord, had been using a $968,000 letter of credit to pay the rent since February 2020. However, Twitter hasn’t made any payments since the money ran out in March. The office space is expected to cost about $27,000 per month in rent.

The landlord filed a lawsuit in May, and on May 31 the judge ordered the sheriff to help evict Twitter within the following 49 days, or by the end of July.

The Boulder office of Twitter used to be a hive of activity with up to 300 workers, however, the present staff is thought to be less than half that due to a series of layoffs, firings, and resignations.

In a related twist, another case has surfaced in which a cleaning service is suing Twitter for $93,504 in unpaid fees. This adds to the company’s mounting litany of financial problems.

Twitter has stayed quiet despite these controversies. Requests for feedback from the corporation have gone unanswered, leaving stakeholders and the general public unaware of how the company intends to handle these financial difficulties.

Read more at TechCrunch here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan