President Joe Biden will meet technology leaders on Tuesday to address artificial intelligence (AI) and work to chart a course for its future and its impact.

Biden plans to host eight experts from academia and advocacy groups at the San Francisco conference, AP reports.

In May the White House announced a plan to crack down on AI amid growing concerns over the advanced technology possibly replacing humanity someday with Biden naming Vice President Kamala Harris as “AI Czar” in charge of the new initiative, as Breitbart News reported.

The AP report sets out White House chief of staff Jeff Zients’ office is now developing a set of actions the federal government can take over the coming weeks regarding AI, according to the White House.

Top officials are meeting two to three times each week on this issue, in addition to the daily work of federal agencies.

The administration wants commitments from private companies to address the possible risks from AI.

Critics say that the new executive order signed by Biden will lead to the further creation of woke AI that will promote “racial division and discrimination” in the name of an “equity action plan.” https://t.co/V8DLIfaTnT — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 22, 2023

Biden is reportedly meeting at the Fairmont hotel in San Francisco with Tristan Harris, executive director of the Center for Human Technology; Jim Steyer, the CEO of Common Sense Media; and Joy Buolamwin, founder of the Algorithmic Justice League, among others.

Biden is also in the San Francisco area to raise money for this 2024 reelection campaign.