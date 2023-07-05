Zuck Loves Commie Bucks: Facebook Desperately Wants to Sell VR Headsets in China

In an attempt to tap into a vast new market, Facebook (now known as Meta) is in discussions with Tencent, the world’s largest video game publisher, to introduce its Quest VR headset to China. Mark Zuckerberg’s company reportedly faces an uphill battle in selling its wares in the communist country.

The Wall Street Journal reports that in a bold move to profit from a communist dictatorship, Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook is in discussions with Tencent, the world’s largest video game publisher, to introduce its Quest VR headset to China. Zuckerberg faces a bumpy road as potential partners express concerns over his previous criticisms of China.

Facebook is attempting to join the gold rush of tech giants like Apple and Tesla which freely sell their products in China and demonstrate no reservations about forming cozy relationships with the country’s communist dictatorship. The desire to profit in China has sparked the initiative to reintroduce the company in China by selling its Quest headsets. This move comes more than a decade after Facebook was blocked in China.

Despite the progress made in discussions with Tencent, the endeavor faces significant challenges. Chinese executives are apprehensive due to Zuckerberg’s reputation of being unfriendly towards China. Zuckerberg has been critical of China in the past, accusing the country of stealing certain technology and criticizing ByteDance, the parent company of the popular app TikTok.

Zuckerberg’s past comments have not only undermined his previous efforts to build a positive relationship with Beijing but have also fostered negative perceptions of him among Chinese officials. These perceptions could potentially introduce uncertainties when Meta and its partner seek licenses and approvals for their products and services in China.

Meta’s previous refusal to comply with Beijing’s censorship rules led to its being blocked in 2009. As China has since tightened control of online content, prospective partners have expressed concerns about how Facebook might react to possible future restrictions on VR content, a segment Beijing plans to regulate.

Despite the challenges, a successful partnership could be mutually beneficial for both Tencent and Facebook. China’s enormous consumer market could help Zuckerberg recoup some of the billions of dollars it has spent developing headsets, software, and apps for the metaverse.

One major hurdle to this plan could be how Facebook will present its content to users in China. Users there would likely be presented with content siloed from its global offerings, while Tencent has also sought to integrate its own products into the headset.

This venture is the latest in a series of attempts by Zuckerberg to enter China. Despite Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram remaining blocked in the country, Facebook still generates revenue from Chinese companies that advertise on its platforms.

Read more at the Wall Street Journal here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan