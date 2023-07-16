Crypto Lawsuit: Elon Musk and His Lawyer Engaged in ‘Unlawful Harassment Campaign’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk finds himself at the center of a legal dispute with a group of Dogecoin investors claiming he manipulated the cryptocurrency. Now, the plaintiffs allege that Musk is financing an “unlawful harassment campaign” against them.

Breitbart News previously reported on the lawsuit filed by Dogecoin investors against Musk alleging that he manipulated the cryptocurrency, causing them to lose billions of dollars. Benzinga reports that the attorney representing the investors have made fresh allegations in a court filing, accusing Musk of funding an “unlawful harassment campaign.”

Evan Spencer, the attorney representing the plaintiffs in a proposed $258 million class action lawsuit against Musk, has accused the billionaire and his legal team of employing intimidating tactics. The filing states that Alex Spiro, Musk’s lawyer, leaked a confidential letter to the New York Post. “The only possible way that Spiro’s letter could have found its way into the New York Post is if Defense Counsels or an agent or subordinate acting on their behalf provided it to the Post,” Spencer said in the court filing. He further claimed that these tactics were part of a broader strategy to discredit him and his clients.

“Due to the Post article, which was brought to my attention by one of my clients, I needed to assuage the fear and doubt it caused my clients about this case. Defendants are using their bottomless war chest to finance an unlawful harassment campaign against me and my clients,” Spencer added in the court filing.

The lawsuit against Musk presents evidence of his ownership of a disputed wallet by citing a tweet he posted on Feb. 10, 2021. In the tweet, Musk openly declared his acquisition of 28.061971 worth of Dogecoin. The plaintiffs claim that Musk exploited Dogecoin for personal gain by tweeting, using paid influencers, and appearing on Saturday Night Live, all while using wallets controlled by himself or Tesla to trade Dogecoin.

The lawsuit also highlights an incident in April when Musk sold approximately $124 million worth of Dogecoin. This sale coincided with Musk’s replacement of Twitter’s logo with Dogecoin’s iconic Shiba Inu logo, which led to a 30 percent spike in the cryptocurrency’s value — from $0.07705 to $0.10109.

