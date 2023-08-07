‘Not Holding My Breath:’ Mark Zuckerberg Doubts Elon Musk Cage Fight Will Happen

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have been engaging in a public exchange over a proposed cage fight, leaving the public to wonder whether this is a serious challenge or mere online jousting between two tech giants. Zuckerberg says he is “not holding my breath” in a comment to his Threads platform, while Musk commented that he may require surgery before a fight can occur.

The Guardian reports that Zuckerberg recently said that he is “not holding my breath” for the fight, despite having suggested August 26 as the date for the contest. “I’m ready today. I suggested August 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath,” he wrote on the Threads app.

Musk, the world’s richest man, has added to the confusion by tweeting about potential health issues that might delay the fight. “Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week,” Musk tweeted on August 7, 2023.

The challenge began in June when Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a cage fight, prompting Zuckerberg to reply, “Send me location.” Since then, details about whether and when the cage brawl will take place have been vague, sparking curiosity and speculation among followers of both billionaires.

Musk’s recent announcement that the contest will be livestreamed on Twitter (now known as X), and that all proceeds would go to charity for veterans, has further fueled the intrigue. “Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on . All proceeds will go to charity for veterans,” Musk posted on August 6, 2023.

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on . All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

However, Zuckerberg questioned the reliability of Musk’s platform, suggesting a different approach for raising money for charity. “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?” he wrote on Threads.

The proposed fight has drawn attention not only for its unusual nature but also for the personalities involved. Zuckerberg, a devotee of mixed martial arts, has posted pictures of himself training with MMA professionals. Musk, on the other hand, has previously tweeted about a sumo wrestling bout causing him “eight years of mega back pain” that required two vertebrae to be fused.

