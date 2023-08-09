Virtual Talent: Google and Universal Music Group in Talks to Develop AI-Generated Song Platform

Google and Universal Music Group are reportedly negotiating to license artists’ melodies and vocals for AI-generated music, a direction that artists like Paul McCartney embraces while others like Drake clearly despise. In response to the move, rock legend Sting says there is “going to be a battle” between “human capital” and AI, which he said “doesn’t impress me at all.”

Forbes reports that Google and Universal Music Group are in discussions to create a tool that would allow users to generate music using artificial intelligence. This collaboration could pave the way for a new era of music creation, allowing fans to pay homage to their favorite artists through user-driven content.

Universal Music, which represents artists like Drake, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift, is working closely with Google to develop this tool. According to insiders, the platform would enable users to create AI-generated music using an artist’s voice, lyrics, or sounds. A potential deal would compensate copyright holders and provide artists with the option to participate.

Warner Music CEO Robert Kyncl expressed optimism about the future of AI in music, stating that “with the right framework in place” AI would be able to “enable fans to pay their heroes the ultimate compliment through a new level of user-driven content.”

However, the move towards AI-generated music has not been without its critics. Some prominent artists have voiced their concerns. Drake, the subject of many deepfakes, declared, “This is the last straw.” Sting also weighed in on the matter, saying there was “going to be a battle” between “human capital” and AI, which he said “doesn’t impress me at all.”

On the other hand, several artists have embraced the technology. Grimes, for example, has supported the development of AI-generated music, stating that anyone could create songs using her voice “without penalty” as long as she receives a 50 percent split on royalties. Paul McCartney also announced that AI was used to “extricate” John Lennon’s voice from an old demo tape to create “the final Beatles record.”

The negotiations between Google and Universal Music Group come at a time when regulations and restrictions for music generated by artificial intelligence are on the rise. Universal Music sent a letter to streaming services in April, requesting they prevent AI programs from accessing its platforms to train on copyrighted lyrics and melodies. The U.S. Copyright Office has also made it clear that it will only offer copyright to works “created by a human being” and not “register works produced by a machine.”

