Elon Musk’s Twitter/X Takes on Microsoft’s LinkedIn with Job Listing Feature

Twitter/X is rolling out a job listing feature for verified users, with platform owner Elon Musk promising an alternative to “cringe” Microsoft-owned LinkedIn.

“People send me LinkedIn links sometimes, but the cringe level is so high that I just can’t bring myself to use it, so I ask for the resume or bio to be emailed,” said Musk on Sunday in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). “We will make sure that the X competitor to LinkedIn is cool.”

The official X account for the new feature was recently launched, advertising a beta version of the feature for verified users.

The account stated that prospective employers could “organically reach millions of relevant candidates” on the platform.

Per the screenshot shared by X’s account, job ads will appear underneath a verified account’s bio section, allowing users who navigate to the account’s page to see the ad. The screenshot also shows a separate page for all jobs listed by an account, which users can navigate to from the account’s homepage.

Musk first hinted at X’s new feature in a post in May. Responding to a user’s suggestion for a dating function on the platform, Musk responded “interesting idea, maybe jobs too.”

This looks to be another step towards Musk’s long-held ambition to create an “everything app,” with a variety of features in one self-contained service. This is similar to apps that are popular in Asia, such as WeChat, which offers users the ability to message friends and family, hail a taxi, make payments at stores, and send and receive payments remotely.

Since taking over X, Musk has already pushed the company to branch out from its flagship microblogging feature, with a renewed emphasis on video. Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who recently interviewed former President Donald Trump as Fox’s GOP debate was ongoing, currently uses the platform to release his videos.

