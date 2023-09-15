Report: Apple Instructs Staff to Remain Silent on iPhone 12 Radiation Issue

Apple faces scrutiny in France over alleged high radiation levels in its iPhone 12 model, prompting the tech giant to reportedly advise its support staff to withhold information on the issue.

Bloomberg reports that Apple has found itself embroiled in a controversy over the radiation levels of its iPhone 12 model. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant reportedly explicitly advised its tech support staff not to volunteer any information when consumers inquire about this sensitive issue. “If customers inquire about the French government’s claim that the model exceeds standards for electromagnetic radiation, workers should say they don’t have anything to share,” Apple employees were told.

The French government has recently called on Apple to halt sales of the iPhone 12, citing tests that indicate the device emits electromagnetic waves exceeding permissible levels. In response, Apple has been engaging with French authorities, asserting that the iPhone 12 complies with all legal requirements. The company has provided both in-house and third-party lab testing data to back its claims. Despite its claims that the iPhone 12 is within legal levels, the tech giant is updating the iPhone’s software to address the problem.

This development comes at a time when Apple was already in the process of phasing out the iPhone 12, following the announcement of its latest iPhone 15 line. However, the French government’s stance could potentially ignite concerns among the millions of existing iPhone 12 users worldwide. According to Counterpoint Research, Apple sold more than 100 million units of the iPhone 12 within its first seven months on the market.

The controversy has not only caught the attention of French authorities but has also led other European Union countries, including Belgium and Germany, to begin their own assessments of the iPhone 12’s radiation levels. This could signify a ripple effect that may impact Apple’s reputation and sales in the broader European market.

Apple’s internal guidance also states that staff should reject customers’ requests to return or exchange the phone unless it falls within the company’s standard two-week return policy. When asked about the safety of the phone, employees are instructed to say that “all Apple products go through rigorous testing to ensure that they’re safe.”

Read more at Bloomberg here.

