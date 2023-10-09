Amazon’s popular voice assistant Alexa has recently claimed that the 2020 U.S. presidential election was “stolen by a massive amount of election fraud.”

Alexa has been telling its users that the 2020 presidential election between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden was “stolen,” according to a report by Washington Post.

While the newspaper didn’t specify which version of Alexa it was testing, the voice assistant had reportedly cited Rumble — a video streaming platform used as an alternative to Google’s YouTube — when it claimed that the 2020 U.S. presidential election was stolen due to fraud.

Alexa also reportedly told users that the 2020 election was “notorious for many incidents of irregularities and indications pointing to electoral fraud taking place in major metro centers,” and had cited the newsletter service Substack.

Amazon told Washington Post that Alexa’s claim was “quickly fixed when brought to our attention.”

“These responses were errors that were delivered a small number of times, and quickly fixed when brought to our attention,” an Amazon spokesperson told the newspaper. “We continually audit and improve the systems we have in place for detecting and blocking inaccurate content.”

After Amazon was approached for comment, Alexa started to refrain from answering whether the 2020 U.S. presidential election had been stolen, Washington Post reported.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.