Cornell U. Administrator Issues Statement Calling Hamas Terror Attacks ‘Resistance’

A diversity and inclusion director at Cornell University is being slammed over his social media posts supporting the Palestinian terror group Hamas, which he referred to Hamas terrorists as the “resistance.”

Derron Borders, who has worked at Cornell’s Johnson Graduate School of Management, referred to Hamas as the “resistance” and lambasted Israel on social media amid rape, murders, and kidnappings of Israelis, according to a report by the New York Post.

“When you hear about Israel this morning and the resistance being launched by Palestinians, remember against all odds Palestinians are fighting for life, dignity, and freedom — alongside others doing the same — against settler colonization, imperialism, capitalism, white supremacy, which the United States is the model,” Borders wrote on his Instagram Story.

“Let it be known the fight for Palestine, against colonization, is a fight for the imagination that other worlds are possible, that genocide should not be accepted, and that people always have the choice of refusal, and the right to resist. Free the land,” the diversity and inclusion director added.

In another social media post, Borders wrote, “Fuck your fake outrage at Palestine when you’ve literally been silent about the violence perpetuated by Israel against Palestine every day.”

Then on Monday, Borders posted that the devastation caused by Hamas was inexcusable, but continued to use it as a way to attack Israel.

“The atrocities and violence towards innocent people in Israel is absolutely horrifying and should be condemned,” he wrote. “The state-sanctioned violence and denial of self-determination for the Palestinian people by the Israeli government is also terrible and should be condemned.”

A Cornell spokesperson told Breitbart News, “We were recently made aware of personal social media posts made by an employee who has been on a leave of absence from the university for several months,” but did not elaborate any further. When asked if Borders will be welcomed back to his position after the “leave of absence,” the university did not reply.

