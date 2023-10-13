Harvard Arab Alumni Association Calls on Members to Support Students Who Signed Pro-Terror Statement

The Harvard Arab Alumni Association (HAAA) is calling on its members to support Arab students that signed into the pro-terror statement in response to the Hamas terror attack on Israel last weekend.

The HAAA is asking Harvard alumni to consider providing “legal counsel, healthcare, mental health support, financial aid or mentorship” in the wake of the Ivy League students signing the controversial statement.

“Our Harvard Arab students at Harvard University need the Alumni’s support. They have been subjected to relentless bullying and intimidation,” the HAAA wrote in their letter.

“This situation is rapidly deteriorating as some students find their names placed on watchlists, creating severe risks for their immigration status and future career prospects,” the letter continued.

While the alumni group did not provide further details, they could have been referring to billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who is calling on Harvard to release the names of students that are members of groups that signed a pro-terror statement, so that employers do not accidentally hire pro-terrorist Harvard graduates in the future.

“Our ask and plea to you all is to extend your hand to these students and provide the vital assistance they need within your capacity and scope of influence,” the HAAA letter continued.

“They may require legal counsel, healthcare, mental health support, financial aid, or mentorship to navigate these turbulent and uncertain times that have significantly impacted our Arab student community at Harvard University,” the letter read.

Harvard students have been facing intense backlash after more than 30 of the school’s student groups reacted to the mass murder of Jews by Hamas in Israel by issuing a joint statement in which they declared, in part, “We hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.”

The school itself has also faced nationwide scrutiny — even from its own professors — for initially staying silent on the matter, then issuing a statement failing to mention its student groups, and then failing to use the moment as an opportunity to teach its students that “some acts such as war crimes are simply wrong.”

