Elon Musk’s X/Twitter Unveils Subscription Tiers in a Bid to Boost Revenue

In an attempt to enhance revenue streams and user experience, X, formerly known as Twitter, is set to introduce two new subscription tiers, as announced by the company’s owner, Elon Musk.

CNBC reports that X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, has more changes in store for users around the world. Elon Musk has unveiled plans to roll out two distinct subscription tiers aimed at offering users a more tailored social media experience.

“One tier will be lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads,” Musk stated. Conversely, the other tier is aimed to be a premium offering, “more expensive, but has no ads,” providing users with an uninterrupted, ad-free browsing experience.

Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon. One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2023

The introduction of the new subscriptions is seen as a pivotal move to open new revenue avenues and steer the company towards financial stability. Musk revealed that the platform has been grappling with economic challenges, marked by a substantial drop in advertising revenue and a prevailing state of “heavy debt.”

Breitbart News previously reported that X/Twitter is testing a small annual fee for all users that join the platform in two markets:

Engadget reports that X/Twitter has recently confirmed its new strategy that is allegedly aimed at enhancing the integrity and user experience of its social media platform. A new subscription model, intriguingly named “Not a Bot,” has been introduced and is currently undergoing testing phases in New Zealand and the Philippines. This approach requires new users to pay a modest fee of $1 annually to unlock the platform’s core features such as tweeting, retweeting, bookmarking, and liking posts.

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.