EV Madness: ‘100% Electric’ Google Bus Loses Power, Smashes into Multiple Cars on San Francisco Street

A “100% electric” Google commuter bus left a trail of damaged cars and concerns in its wake on Castro Street in San Francisco Monday after reportedly losing power and rolling down a hill out of control. One person was reportedly hospitalized with injuries sustained in the accident.

SFist reports that an electric Google commuter bus lost power in San Francisco, barreling into several parked cars near the intersection of Castro Street and 20th Street. Eyewitnesses took to social media to document the aftermath of the incident, which saw at least four vehicles sustaining major damage.

The incident unfolded around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, as the Google bus reportedly lost power while navigating the steep incline of Castro street’s hill, causing it to roll backward and collide with the cars. A video posted online showed the startling aftermath, with one local resident recounting, “A Google bus lost its power while going up the hill and rolled back, hitting 9 cars this morning outside of my place.”

Some local journalists need to be on this: “A google bus lost its power while going up the hill and roll back and hit 9 cars this morning outside of my place” (Castro district, SF). Video from my friend below. pic.twitter.com/B8T8K2RCD2 — Xian Ke (@xianke) November 6, 2023

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) confirmed the incident, which affected the 24 bus line service through the neighborhood. Despite the chaos, service was restored to full operation by the afternoon.

The accident not only caused physical damage but also left one individual with injuries severe enough to require hospitalization. The specifics of the injuries have not been disclosed, and the police have yet to comment on the potential cause of the accident.

Read more at SFist here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.