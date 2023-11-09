Watch: UCLA Students in Keffiyehs Beat Piñata of Benjamin Netanyahu

Anti-Israel UCLA students clad in face coverings were seen beating a blue piñata bearing an image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The protestors chanted “Free Palestine!” while several students beat the piñata with a stick, according to video footage that surfaced on social media. Several students were seen wearing keffiyeh scarves on their heads and over their faces as they took turns attacking the object.

Watch Below:

Then, a male student can be seen punching the image of Netanyahu’s face on the piñata multiple times, before ripping it down from its rope and destroying it, eliciting cheers from the crowd.

Additional video footage from Fox 11 shows a large crowd of anti-Israeli protestors on UCLA’s campus.

Watch Below:

As Breitbart News reported, the October 7 massacre of Jews in Israel has galvanized students across the U.S. into putting on pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel demonstrations on their college campuses, with one student at Ohio State University even referring to the Palestinian terror group Hamas as “a resistance movement.”

Recent video footage posted to social media also appears to show students at Concordia University in Montreal, Canada, attacking Jewish and Israeli students who set up a table to call for the release of hostages currently held by Hamas.

At Columbia University, a woman beat an Israeli student with a stick outside the school’s main library following the massacre of Jews in Israel by Hamas, police said.

Meanwhile, more than 30 student groups at Harvard reacted to the terrorist attack against Israel by signing a pro-terror statement in which they blamed Israel for being attacked by Hamas, writing, in part, “We hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.”

The reaction from pro-Palestine students in the West has also opened the eyes of many who are now shocked to see how widespread antisemitism is on college campuses.

