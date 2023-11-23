Survey: Half of All Tech Workers Think AI Is Overrated

A recent survey on the state of AI reveals a surprising perspective among tech industry workers, with over half viewing AI as overrated, yet acknowledging its value and potential in the workplace. For many respondents, the major concern with the state of AI platforms such as ChatGPT is the accuracy of the results they produce.

TechSpot reports that the rapid integration of AI into into various sectors has led to a widespread debate about its impact and efficacy. A recent survey conducted by Retool, a development platform for business software, sheds light on the tech industry’s view of artificial intelligence. The survey involved more than 1,500 participants from the tech sector, including software engineers, executives, and others at all levels of the industry, providing a comprehensive perspective from those at the forefront of technology.

The survey found that 51.6 percent of respondents consider AI to be overrated. Approximately 23 percent believe AI is fairly rated, and about a quarter view it as underrated. This divergence in opinions highlights the complex nature of artificial intelligence’s role in today’s tech landscape.

The survey also explored the reasons behind the skepticism surrounding the new technology. Concerns were primarily centered around the accuracy of AI responses, data security, the potential for hallucinations, and associated costs. About 40 percent of respondents identified the accuracy of answers as their main concern, noting that there still remained challenges in achieving reliable and trustworthy AI systems.

Despite these concerns, the survey indicates a recognition of AI’s importance and potential in reshaping workplaces. Notably, only 14.4 percent of those who view AI as overhyped believe their employers are overinvesting in the technology. This suggests a broad understanding among tech workers of AI’s crucial role in future developments, even if they remain cautious about its current state and hype.

The perspectives on AI’s impact varied across different roles within the tech industry. Upper management, often viewing generative AI as a cost-cutting tool, showed more favorable views, while non-executive employees, who directly interact with AI tools in their work, were more likely to find it overrated.

Additionally, the survey highlighted a strong expectation of change due to AI in the near future. The vast majority of participants, 77.1 percent, reported that their companies are making efforts to adopt AI in the workplace. An overwhelming number of respondents anticipate AI to bring either somewhat or significant changes to their jobs and the industry over the next five years.

