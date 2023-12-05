Columbia School of Social Work to Hold ‘Teach In’ on October 7 Terror Attacks It Calls ‘Palestinian Counteroffensive’

The Columbia School of Social Work is hosting a “teach in” on Wednesday on the so-called “significance” of the October 7 terror attacks against Israel by Hamas, which the school has labeled as the “Palestinian Counteroffensive.”

“Columbia School of Social Work is holding a ‘teach in’ this week on the ‘Palestinian Counteroffensive’ of October 7th,” former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman wrote in a post on X/Twitter, sharing a flyer for the event.

“Have they lost their minds?” Friedman added. “Referring to the rape of women, beheading of babies and slaughter of civilians as a ‘counteroffensive’ is perhaps Columbia’s most offensive and antisemitic action to date, and that is no small feat.”

In the post, a flyer reveals that the “teach-in and discussion” will be about the so-called “Significance of the October 7th Palestinian Counteroffensive.”

Notably, the School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) held an event promoting civil discourse on Israel-Hamas war at Columbia University’s Low Library last week, according to a report by the Columbia Daily Spectator.

The event, titled, “The War in Gaza: Constructive Campus Conversations,” featured SIPA Dean Keren Yarhi-Milo, dean of Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs Amaney Jamal, and event moderator Claire Shipman.

Columbia University Apartheid Divest, a coalition of over 80 student groups, and the Princeton chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine protested the event outside the library while it occurred.

The students’ demonstration involved lining the stairs leading to the entrance of the library to form a “hallway of shame,” calling upon the school to divest from companies that do business with Israel.

