Shuttered Social Media Platform Parler Plans 2024 Relaunch

The Hill reports that Parler, the social media platform once popular among conservative circles, is planning a comeback in 2024. The Twitter competitor, known for its minimal content moderation, faced a shutdown earlier this year amidst growing concerns over violent rhetoric and insufficient content regulation. Its absence from major app stores and web hosting services marked a deathblow for the platform.

The revival comes after Parler was acquired by PDS Partners, a limited liability company co-owned by Parler’s former chief marketing officer Elise Rhodes-Pierotti and Ryan Rhodes. They aim to relaunch the platform in the first quarter of 2024, with Rhodes-Pierotti returning as chief marketing officer and Ryan Rhodes stepping in as the CEO. Joining them in this endeavor is anti-human trafficking activist Jaco Booyens, who will serve as chief strategy officer.

Rhodes-Pierotti emphasized a “renewed commitment to Parler’s original vision — an open marketplace for all.” This relaunch is backed by advanced technology and a private cloud, promising new features and aiming to fill a gap in the market for competitive apps with cutting-edge technology.

Prior to this development, Parler was acquired in April by digital media company Starboard. However, the company halted operations for strategic assessment, stating skepticism about the viability of a Twitter competitor aimed solely at conservatives. The recent change in ownership marks a significant shift in Parler’s strategy and potential market presence.

Following the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, tech giants like Apple, Google, and Amazon Web Services dropped support for Parler, claiming an increase in violent rhetoric and poor content moderation on the platform. Although Parler later resurfaced online with a new web host and regained its position in app stores, it struggled to regain its initial momentum.

The platform also attracted attention when the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, expressed an interest in acquiring it. However, this potential deal was mutually terminated in November 2022.

