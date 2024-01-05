Cernovich: There Were ‘No Revelations’ in Jeffrey Epstein Documents Because FBI ‘Lost’ His Safe

Author, filmmaker, and journalist Mike Cernovich claims there were “no revelations” in the tranche of documents recently released about disgraced financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, because the FBI had the actual source of revelations — Epstein’s safe — and it got “lost.”

Cernovich pointed out in a Wednesday Substack post that in 2019, the Southern District of New York (SDNY) charged Epstein with the lowest level offenses possible, and claimed it “lacked jurisdiction” to raid Epstein’s notorious island of Little St. James, as well as his New Mexico and Paris properties.

Therefore, those houses were left unattended for a couple of weeks, during which time “a safe went missing,” Cernovich said.

Later, during the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, it was reported that evidence from Epstein’s safe “went missing” after an FBI raid.

“What was in the safe? We’ll never know for certain,” Cernovich wrote in his Substack. “We do know that the FBI has Jeffrey Epstein’s blackmail files.”

CD's in Epstein's safe labeled: "Young [Name] + [Name]" That looks an awful lot like they found the blackmail tapes https://t.co/4tR9Mya7lL — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) July 8, 2019

“The real Jeffrey Epstein files are the blackmail material,” he added. “Very powerful forces have made sure we will never see it.”

As Breitbart News reported, the list of over 150 known associates of Epstein began rolling out on Wednesday, despite an appeal from an anonymous woman in the group.

Meanwhile, a victim of Epstein’s claimed that the convicted pedophile told her that former President Bill Clinton “likes them young.”

A document from 2016 released on Wednesday night, quotes Johanna Sjoberg when she testified about being recruited by Epstein to work as a massage therapist.

Read more at the Mike Cernovich Substack here.

