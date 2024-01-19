Elon Musk to Address Online Antisemitism at Auschwitz Conference

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of X/Twitter, is set to attend a conference organized by the European Jewish Association at Auschwitz to discuss the issue of online antisemitism.

Bloomberg reports that Elon Musk has confirmed his attendance at an upcoming conference to be hosted at Auschwitz. Organized by the European Jewish Association, Musk was invited to the event which focuses on the rampant issue of online antisemitism.

Musk’s participation in the event was tentatively confirmed during a live discussion with the chairman of the European Jewish Association on X/Twitter. The development comes amidst a troubling time for Musk, particularly concerning his management of the social media network and allegations of antisemitism on the platform.

Breitbart News reported in September on an escalating dispute between Musk and the leftist Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The group, along with civil rights watchdogs, accused Musk of contributing to a spike in extremist content on X/Twitter after he took charge and dismissed a significant portion of its staff in late 2022.

The issue escalated in November when Musk allegedly amplified antisemitic content on X, leading major advertisers like Apple and Walt Disney to retract their advertising from the platform. This incident resulted in heavy damage control by Musk including a trip to Israel following the Hamas terror attack on that country.

As Breitbart News reported:

Musk’s itinerary includes meetings with war cabinet minister Benny Gantz and discussions with President Isaac Herzog and representatives for families of hostages held in Gaza. Musk’s visit also encompasses interactions with Israel’s technology sector, reflecting his professional interests. He is scheduled to meet executives and discuss topics like artificial intelligence on SpaceX’s live audio streaming service. Additionally, ongoing talks with the Israeli government about Starlink, Musk’s satellite-based internet service, indicate potential collaborations in technology and communication as military conflict continues in the region.

Scheduled for January 22 at 5:00 p.m. local time, the event promises a comprehensive discussion in Krakow, Poland, followed by a ceremony at Auschwitz.

Read more at Bloomberg here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.