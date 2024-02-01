Elon Musk Proposes Tesla Reincorporates in Texas After Delaware Judge Voids Pay Package

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has revealed plans for a shareholder vote to relocate the electric carmaker’s state of incorporation from Delaware to Texas following a Delaware judge shooting down his gigantic pay package.

CNBC reports that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced a proposal to move Tesla’s incorporation from Delaware to Texas. The proposed change comes after a Delaware judge nullified Musk’s $56 billion pay package from 2018, raising questions about the fairness and negotiation process of such compensation plans.

Tesla, currently incorporated in Delaware, has faced scrutiny over its governance and compensation practices. Delaware, known for its business-friendly laws and courts that specialize in corporate law, has been a preferred state for incorporation for many major U.S. companies, however, the recent court ruling against Tesla’s compensation package for Musk has prompted the billionaire to reconsider the company’s state of incorporation.

In an informal poll posted on X/Twitter by Musk, over 80 percent of participants supported the idea of moving Tesla’s incorporation to Texas, where the company’s physical headquarters are already located.

The public vote is unequivocally in favor of Texas! Tesla will move immediately to hold a shareholder vote to transfer state of incorporation to Texas. https://t.co/ParwqQvS3d — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2024

The potential shift to Texas could have far-reaching implications for Tesla. Texas offers a more relaxed regulatory environment, particularly regarding executive compensation. This could allow Tesla greater flexibility in structuring pay packages and other corporate governance matters, potentially without the stringent fiduciary standards imposed by Delaware law.

However, legal experts — such as Columbia Law School professor Eric Talley — have highlighted potential challenges, including the possibility of shareholder lawsuits alleging that the move might be driven by Musk’s personal interests rather than the company’s best interest.

