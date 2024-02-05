Tesla Settles Hazardous Waste Lawsuit in California as Elon Musk Calls for Carbon Tax on the Rest of Us

Tesla has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by California counties over hazardous waste violations at its factories in the state. The violations stemmed from allegedly careless treatment of hazardous chemicals like paint and used batteries, but CEO Elon Musk claims what America really needs to take care of the environment is a carbon tax.

Reuters reports that Tesla has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by 25 California counties accusing the electric vehicle manufacturer of mishandling hazardous waste at its facilities across the state.

The settlement was approved on Thursday in San Joaquin County state court, just two days after the counties sued Tesla. The lawsuit claimed that Tesla improperly labeled waste materials like paint, used batteries, and diesel fuel at its facilities in California. The company also allegedly sent hazardous materials to landfills not equipped to handle them.

While not admitting wrongdoing, Tesla agreed to pay a $1.3 million civil penalty and $200,000 to the counties to cover investigation costs. The company will also take steps to properly handle waste and hire an independent auditor to examine its waste practices over the next five years.

“While electric vehicles may benefit the environment, the manufacturing and servicing of these vehicles still generates many harmful waste streams,” said San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

The counties said Tesla cooperated with the investigation and has already started quarantining and screening its waste.

The lawsuit alleged violations of state laws on unfair business practices and hazardous waste management at up to 101 Tesla facilities, including the manufacturing plant in Fremont.

In 2019, Tesla reached a settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over federal hazardous waste issues at the Fremont plant. The company paid a $31,000 fine and agreed to improve waste management.

In 2022, Tesla paid a $275,000 penalty to the EPA for failing to minimize air pollutants from painting operations at the Fremont facility.

Meanwhile, CEO Elon Musk has come out with complete agreement with the WEF that what the world really needs is more carbon taxes. As Breitbart News reported today:

In a recent tweet, Musk stated “The only action needed to solve climate change is is a carbon tax.” Conservatives, including some who have hailed Musk as a free speech hero, were quick to voice their descent with Musk’s position on carbon taxes, which would likely benefit Tesla.

