Joe Biden Joins China’s TikTok to Reach Younger Voters

President Joe Biden has officially joined the Chinese app TikTok in an effort to reach younger voters. The president uploaded his first TikTok video on Sunday, alongside the caption, “lol hey guys.”

In the first video uploaded to the Biden-Harris campaign TikTok account, @bidenhq, President Biden can be seen answering softball questions during the Super Bowl LVIII game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Watch Below:

After being asked by an aide, “Chiefs or Niners?” Biden replies, “Two great quarterbacks. It’s hard to decide, but if I didn’t say I was for the Eagles, then I’d be sleeping alone. My wife’s a Philly girl.”

The aide then asks a question that appears to play into the theory that pop star Taylor Swift’s relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce is part of a plot to rig the NFL’s championship game and help get Biden re-elected in November.

“Deviously plotting to rig the season so the Chiefs would make the Super Bowl or the Chiefs just being a good football team?” the aide asks, to which Biden replies, “I’d get in trouble if I told you.”

After that, an image of Biden with beaming red laser eyes flashes across the screen, in reference to the “Dark Brandon” meme that the president’s campaign has decided to embrace.

“Dark Brandon” is the Biden campaign’s attempt to troll conservatives by combining the famous “Let’s Go Brandon” meme and the phrase “Dark MAGA,” which Trump supporters use while calling on former President Donald Trump to run an even more bold campaign in 2024.

The “Dark Brandon” meme also features eyes made of red laser beams, in reference to another meme that reportedly started among supporters of Bitcoin cryptocurrency.

Just like we drew it up. pic.twitter.com/9NBvc5nVZE — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 12, 2024

Biden’s TikTok video concludes with the aide asking, “Trump or Biden?” to which the president replies by laughing, adding, “Are you kidding? Biden.”

The Biden-Harris campaign’s TikTok account arrives on the heels of the Chinese app being banned from most U.S. government devices, as TikTok is considered a national security threat by U.S. lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

On Thursday, the 81-year-old president confused Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as “the president of Mexico” following the release of a damning report by Special Counsel Robert Hur, who revealed he wasn’t recommending charges against Biden in his classified documents case, because the president is, in part, a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

While Biden tries to win over younger voters on an app owned by a hostile foreign country, the president’s age and relentless gaffes have been a major concern for voters of all ages. Opinion polling suggests that up to 75 percent of voters think Biden is too old to be president.

Some surveys have even found Biden trailing behind Trump among younger voters.

