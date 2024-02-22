Google AI product lead Jack Krawczyk has expressed anti-white sentiments, which have resurfaced after Google’s Gemini AI chatbot generated politically correct but historically inaccurate images in response to user prompts.

Breitbart News’s Lucas Nolan reported:

The New York Postreports that Google’s highly-touted AI chatbot Gemini has come under fire this week for producing ultra-woke and factually incorrect images when asked to generate pictures. Prompts provided to the chatbot yielded bizarre results like a female pope, black Vikings, and gender-swapped versions of famous paintings and photographs. When asked by the Post to create an image of a pope, Gemini generated photos of a Southeast Asian woman and a black man dressed in papal vestments, despite the fact that all 266 popes in history have been white men.

New game: Try to get Google Gemini to make an image of a Caucasian male. I have not been successful so far. pic.twitter.com/1LAzZM2pXF — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) February 21, 2024

Jack Krawczyk, the product lead on Google Gemini, apologized for the inaccurate images, stating: “We are aware that Gemini is offering inaccuracies in some historical image generation depictions, and we are working to fix this immediately.”

Google released a full statement on the situation stating that the AI has “missed the mark here.”

However, it appears Krawczyk has exhibited bias against white people in posts on X, formerly Twitter.

In a long thread, Krawczyk, he claimed many of his black colleagues faced discrimination, which allegedly includes:

1) Flight attendant insist on showing boarding pass to prove Economy Plus seat while my colleague was sitting in the seat (TWICE ON SEPARATE FLIGHTS) 2) Get pulled over for a license sticker that was about to expire on my colleague’s Mercedes. Cop would only speak with me, assuming it was my car even though I was in the 3rd (and only white) person in the car and in back seat. (THIS HAPPENED IN NEW YORK CITY!) Neiman Marcus to make sure we didn’t steal anything. We were just killing time between meetings. (THIS HAPPENED IN LOS ANGELES) … Needless to say, I have experienced none of these things being a white man in America. They may seem like isolated or trivial slights, but the pattern is undeniable. We obviously have egregious racism in this country, but the small shit like this is part of what enables it. I wish I had better answers on what to do except be angry. My only approach is to call it out when it happens; push people to recognize bias. Just be a fucking good, empathetic person and love everyone equally, America/World.

“White privilege is fucking real. Don’t be an asshole and act guilty about it — do your part in recognizing bias at all levels of egregious,” Krawczyk wrote, concluding his X thread.

White privilege is fucking real. Don't be an asshole and act guilty about it — do your part in recognizing bias at all levels of egregious. — Jack Krawczyk (@JackK) April 14, 2018

He wrote in June 2018, “nah, jesus only cares about white kids. i’m pretty sure that’s in the bible? let’s confirm w/ jeff sessions.”

Update: Google has since announced it is pausing its Gemini AI image generator, stating the tool has created historical photos with “inaccuracies.”

“We’re already working to address recent issues with Gemini’s image generation feature. While we do this, we’re going to pause the image generation of people and will re-release an improved version soon,” Google said in a Thursday X/Twitter post.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.