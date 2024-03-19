Experts: China’s TikTok More Likely to Face Ban than Complete Sale in Time

The legislation recently passed by the House of Representatives regarding China’s TikTok app gives its parent company ByteDance six months to sell the social media platform before it faces a ban in the United States. Experts say that a sale in that short of an amount of time is unlikely.
Financial experts say the House bill prompting a forced sale of TikTok could be one of the most complicated transactions in corporate history, and poses financial, technical, and geopolitical challenges that make the sale unlikely, and thus, increase the probability of the app being banned in the United States, according to a report by Washington Post.
Banning TikTok might be easier than getting ByteDance to sell the app, given that a sale would require the Chinese tech giant severing from its technical backbone and potentially faces legal challenges from the Chinese Communist Party, which said it would block any deal, experts say.
“As we would say in the business, the amount of hair on the transaction is so extreme,” Lee Edwards, a former mergers and acquisitions partner at the law firm Shearman & Sterling, said, using a term of art referring to a complicated deal with unknown twists and turns.
Moreover, a buyer would need to devote “huge amounts of management and strategic planning resources — with a high risk of failure,” Edwards added.
One financial analyst estimates that TikTok would probably sell for more than $100 billion, meaning that very few buyers would be able to pull off a purchase. And a tech giant trying to buy the app would likely face heavy antitrust scrutiny in multiple counties, slowing the process down even more and potentially halting it altogether, financial experts add.
“There is a very short list of bidders here,” David Locala, former head of global technology mergers and acquisitions at Citi, said, adding that U.S. regulators may “have to pick their poison: Do they want U.S. ownership of TikTok, or do they want one or more of the Big Tech companies to get even bigger?”
Meanwhile, Wedbush Securities research analyst Dan Ives said that a sale of TikTok in general would be subject to a number of “aggressive legal challenges” that could further cause the deal to run out of time.
