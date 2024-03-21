Watch Live: House Hearing on White House Overreach After Biden’s Executive Order for Woke A.I.

The House Oversight Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation will hold a hearing on the White House’s overreach in influencing artificial intelligence on Thursday, March 21.

As Breitbart News has reported, in February 2023 President Joe Biden signed an executive order dictating work on woke A.I.:

The section also provides additional guidelines for using AI, stating that “When designing, developing, acquiring, and using artificial intelligence and automated systems in the Federal Government, agencies shall do so, consistent with applicable law, in a manner that advances equity.” Critics have denounced the initiative and warned of the development of woke AI that encourages racial discrimination and division. Journalist Christopher Rufo cautioned that the executive order has a specific mandate for woke AI.

The House Oversight Committee also noted the order “invokes the Defense Production Act in an unprecedented manner to justify mandates that AI system developers share information and data with the Government.”