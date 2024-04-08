Watch: Watch: U. of Georgia Student Protestors Shout Down Turning Point USA Event Featuring Rep. Mike Collins

Student protestors at the University of Georgia shouted down Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) while he tried to discuss the death of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley, who was killed while jogging on the university’s campus.

Rep. Collins, who had been invited to speak on the University of Georgia’s campus by the student groups Turning Point USA and College Republicans, had most of his speech drowned out by protesters last week, according to a report by Campus Reform.

One protestor took issue with the congressman discussing the death of Laken Riley, who was allegedly murdered by an illegal alien while jogging at the University of Georgia.

“How dare you come on this campus and exploit Laken Riley’s death to push your xenophobic, fascist, racist, agenda,” the protestor proclaimed. “People are in this country legally and your fucking cops are gonna get them arrested and deported.”

Watch Below:

“You are a fucking fascist! You and Trump are going to burn in hell!” the protestor added while being escorted out of the event by police, before shouting, “Fuck you!”

Another protestor was seen reading his pre-written diatribe from his phone, shouting, in part, “You are proud to have a police state that is here to persecute migrant laborers!” while being escorted out of the room.

“You are a criminal!” another protestor can be heard shouting in the video. “How dare you come to this school and push this racist nonsense! You and the rest of your colleagues are going to hell for what you’ve done!”

A female protestor can also be heard shouting, “Do you condemn genocide? And the answer is no!” while a male protestor yelled, “You want to murder Palestinian kids!”

“Take your white supremacist rhetoric elsewhere, your neo-nationalist rhetoric elsewhere, representative!” another woman screamed while being escorted out of the event, adding, “You do not represent us, and you do not represent me!”

Another female protestor, clad in a hijab and face mask, shouted, “You’ve demonstrated that you support the genocidal state of Israel more than the American people! You support the genocide of Palestinians and provide cover for Israeli war crimes!”

“You are a coward, you are supporting and abetting a genocidal war crime of Israel!” a male protestor shouted, reading his rant from his phone, before being escorted out of the room and calling the congressman “a racist, genocidal maniac.”

University of Georgia College Republicans chapter president Luke Winkler told Campus Reform that the protestors disrupted the speaking engagement for about 20 to 30 minutes.

Winkler added that while he had campus police at the event as a precaution, he “didn’t envision” them having to remove protestors. the student said he will ask the university to open an investigation into the students who disrupted the event.

As Breitbart News reported, Laken Riley, a nursing student at Augusta University, became the latest American woman to fall victim to the federal government’s inability to enforce immigration law when she was killed in February. The murder suspect in the case, 26-year-old Venezuelan native Jose Ibarra, is not a U.S. citizen.

Last month, President Joe Biden suggested his words were too harsh when talking about Riley’s alleged killer, telling MSNBC that he should have called the murder suspect an “undocumented person” rather than “illegal.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.