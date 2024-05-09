Apple Apologizes for ‘Crush!’ iPad Pro Commercial: ‘Missed the Mark’

The tech giant Apple has apologized for the recent iPad Pro commercial that featured the crushing and destruction of creative materials.

As Breitbart News reported, Apple faced intense backlash from artists and creatives when it released the new iPad Pro commercial titled “Crush!” that showed a hydraulic press crushing various instruments, artistic tools, and gadgets, synthesizing them all into a tiny iPad Pro.

“Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said upon sharing the ad.

On YouTube, the comments were turned off, and the ad received 19,000 dislikes over 17,000 likes.

In a statement to Ad Age, Tor Myhren, Apple’s vice president of marketing, said the company “missed the mark.”

“Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it’s incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world,” Myhren told Ad Age. “Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry.”

During the initial backlash campaign, artists and creatives said the ad symbolized Big Tech’s takeover of the creative world.

“Like iPads but don’t know why anyone thought this ad was a good idea. It is the most honest metaphor for what tech companies do to the arts, to artists musicians, creators, writers, filmmakers: squeeze them, use them, not pay well, take everything then say it’s all created by them,” said Asif Kapadia, the Oscar-winning director of the documentary Amy.

“If you thought THIS IPad ad was weird, you should have seen the first cut where they lined up all your favorite characters and shot them,” said actor Luke Barnett.

“Truly, what is wrong with you?” said Family Ties actress Justine Bateman.

