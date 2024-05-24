Mark Zuckerberg Forms ‘Advisory Council’ to Guide Meta’s AI and Product Development

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has assembled a group of prominent tech industry leaders to form an advisory council that will provide guidance on the company’s artificial intelligence and product development initiatives.

Quartz reports that in a move to strengthen Meta’s AI and product development efforts, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has formed an advisory council comprising influential tech industry figures. The Meta Advisory Group, as it is called, will meet periodically with Meta’s management team to offer insights and recommendations on technological advancements, innovation, and strategic growth opportunities.

The advisory council includes notable members such as Stripe CEO and co-founder Patrick Collison, former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman, Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke, and former Microsoft executive and investor Charlie Songhurst. In an internal note to Meta employees, Zuckerberg expressed his deep respect for the group members and their achievements in their respective fields. He also expressed gratitude for their willingness to share their perspectives with Meta at a crucial time as the company ventures into new opportunities in AI and the metaverse.

It is important to note that the advisory council differs from Meta’s 11-person board of directors. The council members are not elected by shareholders and do not have a fiduciary duty to Meta. Additionally, a Meta spokesperson confirmed that the members will not be compensated for their roles on the advisory council.

Meta’s focus on AI and product development is evident in its recent investments and initiatives. The company is spending billions on chips to build on its AI ambitions and is developing an AI model to power recommendations for its video ecosystem and user feeds as part of its “technology roadmap” from now until 2026. Last month, Meta put its AI assistant on all of its platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, claiming it to be “the most intelligent AI assistant you can use for free.”

Zuckerberg’s commitment to acquiring top talent in the AI field is also noteworthy. Reports suggest that he has been personally writing emails to researchers at Google’s DeepMind, convincing them to join Meta. The company has even gone as far as offering jobs to candidates without interviews and stepping back on its policy of not offering higher salaries to talent who have job offers from competitors.

