‘Woke Death Star AI:’ Apple Forms Partnership with OpenAI, Elon Musk and Conservatives Fire Back

Apple’s has announced announced a partnership with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT technology to devices ranging from iPhones to Mac computers. Elon Musk has responded by threatening to ban Apple devices from his companies’ premises if the integration moves forward. Mike Benz, the founder of anti-censorship organization the Foundation for Freedom Online, harshly criticizes the partnership, tweeting, “Apple merging together with Microsoft’s ChatGPT today on a Woke Death Star AI is basically like Coke + Pepsi merging to create an inescapable death drink.”

Business Insider reports that at the Worldwide Developer’s Conference on Monday, Apple unveiled its plans to integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT, powered by GPT-4, across its software, including the enhanced Siri virtual assistant. The integration, set to be available for free in iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia later this year, aims to provide users with access to ChatGPT’s broad knowledge base and generate answers directly through Siri, pending user permission.

However, the announcement was met with fierce criticism from Elon Musk, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his concerns. Musk, who co-founded and initially helped finance OpenAI, has been vocal about his distaste for the company and its CEO, Sam Altman. In his posts, Musk threatened to ban Apple devices at his companies, calling the integration an “unacceptable security violation.”

Musk’s primary concern appears to be Apple’s partnership with a third-party AI that it “doesn’t understand” and “can’t themselves create.” He questioned Apple’s inability to develop its own AI and expressed doubts about OpenAI’s ability to protect users’ security and privacy once their data is handed over.

In response to Musk’s allegations, Apple stated in its announcement that “protections are built in for users who access ChatGPT,” ensuring that device IP addresses remain private and that OpenAI will not store user requests. The company also clarified that users who choose to connect their accounts will be subject to ChatGPT’s data-use policies.

This is not the first time Musk has clashed with Apple and its CEO, Tim Cook, though the two seemed to have reconciled during Musk’s visit to Apple HQ in November 2022. Since parting ways with OpenAI, Musk has launched his own rival AI company, xAI, and a ChatGPT competitor named Grok.

Musk isn’t the only one worried about the integration of ChatGPT with Apple’s OS, Mike Benz of the Foundation For Freedom Online also commented on the issue in a post on X/Twitter:

