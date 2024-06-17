Report: McDonald’s Scrapping Drive-Thru AI Test at 100 Locations

Fast food restaurant McDonald’s is reportedly ending the test of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the eatery’s drive-thru lanes.
The test of its automated order taking (AOT) has been ongoing for the past two years while working with IBM, Restaurant Business reported on Friday.
Now, the fast food company is apparently going to remove the technology from where it was being tested at over 100 outlets.
The article continued:
McDonald’s had been planning to join forces with Google to use generative AI technologies to deliver “hotter, fresher food,” Breitbart News reported in December.
“Inevitably, as with every product involving Google, data collected and analyzed by the system will likely be used by the company to generate profits in different ways,” the outlet said.
Fast food restaurant Wendy’s began implementing AI powered by Google in its drive-thru lanes in December, per Breitbart News.
“This strategic move by Wendy’s comes amidst a broader industry trend towards AI adoption. Competitors like McDonald’s and smaller chains such as Checkers, Krystal, White Castle, Hardee’s, Carl’s Jr., and Dunkin’ are also exploring or implementing similar technologies,” the report stated.
It is also important to note that burger-flipping robots have been changing the food service industry by offering their services for approximately $3 an hour, which is much less than a minimum-wage worker would be paid, a Breitbart News article from 2020 read.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.