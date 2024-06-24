Elon Musk Welcomes 12th Child, Third with Neuralink Executive

Neuralink owner Elon Musk has recently confirmed the arrival of a new addition to his family, his twelfth child born earlier this year with Neuralink’s Director of Special Projects, Shivon Zilis. This marks the third child Musk has had with his employee.

Page Six reports that Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO and owner of SpaceX, X/Twitter, and Neuralink known for his concerns about global depopulation, has once again expanded his family. Musk has reportedly welcomed another child with Shivon Zilis, an executive at his creepy brain implant company Neuralink. This latest addition brings Musk’s known number of children to 12 and his children with his own employee to three.

The relationship between Musk and Zilis first came to public attention in 2022 when Business Insider uncovered court documents revealing that the pair had twins. This third child, born earlier this year, further mixes Musk’s personal and professional lives. In a statement to Page Six, Musk refuted claims of secrecy surrounding the birth, asserting, “All our friends and family know.”

Musk’s large family reflects his repeated concerns about declining birth rates. He has frequently warned that “civilization may end with a bang or with a whimper (in adult diapers),” a sentiment he recently reiterated on social media alongside a chart claiming Europe is facing a “fertility crisis.” In a 2022 interview with Tucker Carlson, Musk declared that “a collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces, by far.”

The tech entrepreneur’s commitment to this cause extends beyond his personal life. In 2021, Musk’s nonprofit organization donated $10 million to the University of Austin to fund the Population Wellbeing Initiative, a research group studying human population dynamics.

However, this news comes amid a backdrop of controversy surrounding Musk’s workplace conduct. Recent reports have alleged inappropriate behavior with subordinates. The Wall Street Journal reported on a sexual relationship between Musk and a former SpaceX intern who later became an executive at the company. Another employee claimed she repeatedly refused Musk’s requests to have children with him.

Further complicating matters, eight former SpaceX engineers have filed a lawsuit against Musk, accusing him of creating a hostile work environment by sharing inappropriate sexual content in the workplace. These allegations echo previous claims of discrimination and sexual harassment at SpaceX, including an incident where Musk allegedly propositioned a flight attendant.

Musk’s family expansion also involves other partners. He has three children with musician Grimes, including their son X Æ A-Xii, born in May 2020, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, born via surrogate in December 2021. A third child, son Techno Mechanicus (also known as “Tau”), was revealed in Walter Isaacson’s 2023 biography of Musk.

Read more at Page Six here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.