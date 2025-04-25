Report: FBI Arrests Judge Who Helped Illegal Migrant Dodge Deportation

The FBI has arrested a left-wing Wisconsin judge for allegedly helping an illegal migrant escape arrest, according to a Wisconsin newspaper.

“Just NOW, the FBI arrested Judge Hannah Dugan out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin on charges of obstruction — after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week,” FBI director Kash Patel wrote in a quickly deleted tweet, says a report in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest,” Patel wrote.

In 2019, Massachusetts judge Shelley M. Richmond Joseph was charged with obstruction of justice after she helped an illegal migrant avoid ICE agents in the building. She was suspended for three years, but the charges were dropped in 2022 by President Joe Biden’s pro-migration deputies.

The Wisconsin newspaper wrote:

Officials have not yet identified the defendant whom [Judge Dugan] is accused of assisting, but it appears to be Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, a Mexican immigrant facing three misdemeanor battery counts. He was in Dugan’s courtroom on April 18 for a scheduling hearing. Sources have told the Journal Sentinel that ICE officials arrived in Dugan’s courtroom on the morning of April 18. When they went to the chief judge’s office, Dugan directed the defendant and his attorney to a side door in the courtroom, directed them down a private hallway and into the public area on the 6th floor.

Dugan is a circuit court judge in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, who mostly handles misdemeanor cases after a career in left-leaning, pro-migration progressive groups.

The newspaper reported:

Dugan, 65, graduated from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1987. Since then, she spent a large swath of her career working for the poor and vulnerable, first with legal aid organizations and then as executive director of Catholic Charities. .. Dugan, a former Milwaukee Bar Association president, was elected to Branch 31 of the Circuit Court in 2016, defeating incumbent Paul Rifelj, an appointee of then-Gov. Scott Walker.

The arrest comes as President Trump’s deputies try to enforce the nation’s popular immigration laws in the face of massive resistance from the establishment’s politicians, judges, and media, and amid a rising number of crimes committed by illegal migrants.