AI Version of Al Michaels to Deliver ‘Personalized’ Recaps During Olympics

An AI version of sports commentator Al Michaels will deliver “personalized” recaps to Peacock subscribers during the 2024 Olympics.

NBC says it will use generative AI to re-create the iconic sportscaster’s voice, which will give Peacock subscribers “personalized” recaps during the 2024 Olympic games in Paris, according to a report by Hollywood Reporter.

The company reportedly announced its AI plan — which it calls “Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock” — at a press event at its headquarters.

Peacock streamers will have the option to submit their names and select up to three types of sports for which they want to be given highlights. After that, an AI version of Michaels’ voice will provide daily updates based on the user’s customized request.

The AI-generated voice of the sports commentator will reportedly address users by name as it provides its daily 10-minute recap, which can also include viral moments and athlete backstories, among other categories.

There are 7 million possible ways in which the playlists could be customized for the Olympics, according to an NBCUniversal executive.

Michaels, who has provided Olympics coverage on NBC since 2010, has approved the use of his voice. “When I was approached about this, I was skeptical but obviously curious,” the sportscaster said. “Then I saw a demonstration detailing what they had in mind. I said, ‘I’m in.'”

NBCUniversal’s John Jelley said a team of NBC Sports editors developed a process to “integrate, optimize and validate state-of-the-art large language model and voice synthesis technology,” according to a report by Mashable.

Michaels is not the first individual whose voice is being trained by AI, which has become an ever-increasingly powerful tool, raising eyebrows of people concerned with how far the technology will go.

As Breitbart News reported in December, the late legendary Hollywood actor Jimmy Stewart, who was known for his distinctive drawl, can now put users of the subscription-based wellness app Calm to sleep thanks to artificial intelligence.

This came after the release of “Now and Then,” a final Beatles track that mixes a new recording from Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, along with tapes of John Lennon and George Harrison with the help of AI.

While the track was created with the approval of Lennon and Harrison’s estates, it was also known that Harrison did not want to record “Now and Then.”

