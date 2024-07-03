Green Farce: Google’s Greenhouse Gas Emissions Surge 50% Despite Carbon Neutral Pledge

Google’s pursuit of AI has led to a massive increase in its greenhouse gas emissions, according to the company’s latest environmental report. Google has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2030, but emissions have actually surged by 50 percent over the past five years.

Engadget reports that Google’s 2024 Environmental Report, released on Tuesday, reveals a stark reality about the environmental impact of the tech giant’s artificial intelligence endeavors. The company’s greenhouse gas emissions have surged by nearly 50 percent over the past five years, primarily due to the energy-intensive demands of data centers powering AI technologies.

The report, which Google publishes annually to track its progress towards becoming carbon neutral by 2030, shows that the company released 14.3 million metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2023. This figure represents a 48 percent increase from 2019 and a 13 percent rise from the previous year. Google attributes this substantial increase to two main factors: heightened data center energy consumption and increased supply chain emissions.

The company acknowledges the challenges it faces in reducing emissions while simultaneously expanding its AI capabilities. “As we further integrate AI into our products, reducing emissions may be challenging due to increasing energy demands associated with the expected increases in our technical infrastructure investment,” Google stated in the report.

This revelation from Google highlights a broader issue within the tech industry: the environmental cost of rapid AI advancement. As major tech companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Apple invest billions into AI development, the energy requirements for training and using AI models continue to grow exponentially.

Recent research underscores the energy-intensive nature of AI operations. A study conducted by AI startup Hugging Face and Carnegie Mellon University in 2023 found that generating a single image using AI can consume as much energy as charging a smartphone. Furthermore, analysts at Bernstein predict that AI could potentially double the rate of US electricity demand growth, with total consumption potentially outstripping current supply within the next two years.

Google is not alone in facing this challenge. Microsoft, another tech giant committed to achieving carbon negativity by the end of the decade, reported a nearly 30 percent increase in its greenhouse gas emissions since 2020, largely due to the construction of data centers to support AI workloads.

The environmental impact extends beyond carbon emissions. Google’s report also revealed a significant increase in water consumption by its data centers, which rose by 17 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year. The company’s data centers consumed 6.1 billion liters of water, equivalent to irrigating approximately 41 golf courses annually in the southwestern United States.

While Google acknowledges that its total greenhouse gas emissions are expected to rise in the short term, the company claims that it remains committed to its long-term emission reduction targets. However, the report does not provide specific details on how the company plans to achieve this reduction while continuing to expand its AI capabilities.

