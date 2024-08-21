Elon Musk used an X post on Tuesday to mock technology companies that are too woke to allow users to have an authentic looking gun emoji.

In the post, Musk listed Apple, Google, Microsoft, Samsung, Facebook, and X, showing changes to emojis from 2013 ’til now.

Musk’s post shows a transition from somewhat realistic looking gun emojis in 2013 to emojis that look like Nerf toys or paintball guns 11 years later.

The exception is X’s gun emoji. On X, the emoji looked like a revolver until morphing into a Nerf gun during the mid-range of the Jack Dorsey years. But once Musk bought the platform the gun emoji reverted to looking authentic.

The current X gun emoji is a 1911 pistol, one of the most classic handguns of all time.

Musk’s post shows that Apple, Google, Microsoft, Samsung, and Facebook, had Nerfed all their gun emojis by 2017.

He mocked this digression as an outgrowth of the “woke mind virus,” which shows itself in “equating fake harm with real harm.”

