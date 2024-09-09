Google Trial 2.0: Second Antitrust Case Against Internet Giant Kicks Off

Google is set to face another significant legal challenge as the Justice Department’s antitrust case against the company’s ad-tech practices heads to trial.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Google is facing its second federal antitrust lawsuit in less than a year, with the latest case focusing on the company’s alleged monopolistic practices in the digital advertising market. The trial, set to begin with opening statements today before U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia, marks a significant escalation in the U.S. government’s efforts to rein in the tech giant’s market dominance.

The Justice Department’s case alleges that Google has an unlawful grip on the market for software used to buy and sell digital ads, known as ad-tech. This lawsuit comes just weeks after a judge ruled that the company stifled competition in the search market, highlighting the mounting legal pressure Google faces from the U.S. government.

The ad-tech case is particularly significant because it targets the core of Google’s business model. Digital advertising accounts for a substantial portion of the company’s revenue, and the Justice Department alleges that Google has used its market power to unfairly dominate this lucrative sector.

According to the lawsuit, Google has engaged in a series of anticompetitive practices, such as forcing advertisers and publishers to use its tools and platforms, leveraging its dominance in search and other areas to give its ad-tech products an unfair advantage, and making it difficult for competitors to enter and succeed in the market.

The case is expected to delve into the complex and often opaque world of digital advertising, with the Justice Department aiming to prove that Google’s practices have harmed competition, advertisers, and ultimately, consumers.

Google, for its part, has denied the allegations and maintains that its ad-tech products benefit advertisers and publishers by providing them with more choice and flexibility. The company has also argued that the digital advertising market is highly competitive, with many players vying for market share.

The outcome of this trial could have far-reaching implications for Google and the broader tech industry. If the Justice Department prevails, it could lead to significant changes in how Google operates its ad-tech business and potentially open the door for more competition in the digital advertising market.

Read more at the Wall Street Journal here.

