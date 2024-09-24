Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta and a notorious supporter of leftist cases, has become one of only three people in the world to amass a net worth of $200 billion or more.

Business Insider reports that in an incredible surge of wealth, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has joined the ultra-exclusive $200 billion club. This elite group, which previously included only Tesla’s Elon Musk and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, now welcomes Zuckerberg as its newest member.

Zuckerberg’s meteoric rise in wealth can be attributed to the stunning performance of Meta stock, which has skyrocketed nearly 60 percent since the beginning of the year. As a result, Zuckerberg’s net worth has experienced a $72 billion increase in 2024, bringing his total fortune to a staggering $200 billion.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos has also reclaimed his position in the $200 billion club, thanks to a $39 billion boost in his net worth, now totaling $216 billion. This resurgence is largely due to Amazon’s impressive stock performance, with shares climbing approximately 28% in 2024, nearing record levels of over $190 per share.

Elon Musk, who began the year with a $229 billion fortune, has seen his wealth grow by an additional $36 billion in just nine months, reaching $265 billion as of Monday’s market close.

Notably absent from the $200 billion club is LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, who started the year with a net worth exceeding $200 billion but has since seen his fortune decline by $30 billion to $177 billion. This drop is primarily due to a nearly 16 percent slide in LVMH shares this year.

The fervor surrounding artificial intelligence has played a significant role in the wealth accumulation of Musk, Bezos, Zuckerberg, and Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison. Investors are betting heavily on these tech giants’ ability to harness AI to revolutionize their respective industries. From Tesla’s self-driving cars and humanoid robots to Amazon’s cloud services and e-commerce profits, Meta’s advancements in social media and digital communication, and Oracle’s potential to rent out capacity in its AI data centers, the market is bullish on the transformative power of AI.

Meta’s AI demonstrates the left-wing bias of Zuckerberg and his company. As Breitbart News previously reported, the chatbot heaps praise on Kamala Harris while labeling Donald Trump as “lazy and crude:”

As first documented by the Federalist, when asked, “Why should I vote for Donald Trump?” the chatbot warned that the Republican nominee had been criticized as “boorish and selfish,” or “crude and lazy,” and that his administration had been accused of “potentially undermining voting rights and promoting voter suppression.” This negative assessment of the former president stood in sharp contrast to the AI’s glowing review of Vice President Kamala Harris. When the Post posed the question, “Why should I vote for Kamala Harris?” the chatbot offered several “compelling reasons” to support the Democratic presidential nominee. It praised her “trailblazing leadership” as the first black and South Asian vice president, highlighted her “record job creation and low unemployment,” and commended her support for rent relief and voting rights. The AI assistant concluded by stating, “By voting for Kamala Harris, you’ll be supporting a leader dedicated to fighting for the rights and freedoms of all Americans.”

Breitbart News also reported that Zuckerberg says he is done apologizing for his company’s censorship of conservatives:

The Facebook founder, who has spent considerable time apologizing for the platform’s content moderation issues and censorship of conservatives, reflected on the biggest mistakes of his career. He cited a “20-year political miscalculation” as his largest error, suggesting that he had taken too much responsibility for problems allegedly beyond Facebook’s control. “Some of the things they were asserting that we were doing or were responsible for, I don’t actually think we were,” Zuckerberg said. “When it’s a political problem… there are people operating in good faith who are identifying a problem and want something to be fixed, and there are people who are just looking for someone to blame.” Zuckerberg claims to have found the right balance on political issues. In August, he sent a letter to House Republicans apologizing for censoring COVID-19 information in 2020 and bending to demands from the Biden administration. He expressed regret for not being more vocal about government pressure at the time and vowed to “push back” if similar situations arise in the future.

Read more at Business Insider here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.