‘SOS Mode:’ Nationwide Verizon Cell Outage Impacts Millions of Americans

Verizon suffered a nationwide outage on Monday morning, leaving millions of customers across the U.S. in SOS mode, unable to send and receive calls or text messages all morning and afternoon — with no end in sight for those still impacted.

The outage appeared to kick in at around 9:30 a.m. EST with Verizon customers flooding DownDetector — a site that monitors tech issues — to report their cell service being stuck in SOS mode, while others noted they had bars, but were unable to send and receive calls or texts.

By 10:15 a.m. EST, more than 100,000 customers reported Verizon outages with DownDetector, which suggests that the outage has impacted many more across the country.

While Verizon has 114.2 million U.S. users, the amount of people impacted by the outage remains unclear. The issue also appears to be nationwide, with customers reporting problems everywhere from New York to California.

“In Miami. Still SOS since 11 AM EST,” one customer reported.

“No voice/text/data since this morning in Mid-Michigan,” another revealed.

“I’m in Dallas,” another disclosed. “Started with just no incoming calls around 8:45am CT. then progressed to no outgoing calls an hour or so later. Now I’m unable to receive texts.”

Similar reports from customers across the country flooded into DownDetector.

As the day went on, Verizon customers became increasingly furious with the phone provider, expressing their dismay on DownDetector all afternoon.

“This is fricken ridiculous!! I have a VERY important call coming and I can’t miss it!! Verizon get your stuff together! Ugh!! 5+ hours going now,” one customer exclaimed.

“Have been down since 10:01 am in Warren, Ohio. My Husband is a Truck Driver, this is not acceptable,” another wrote.

“I need my phone for work! Lost out on so much business today,” another lamented.

At 3:30 p.m. EST, one customer wrote, “6 hours and counting… this is unreal,” while another commented, “Damn, didn’t expect it to be down this long.”

“There’s no way this big of a company should be down for this long, I know y’all got people for this stuff,” another surmised.

“Should we start looking for a new provider?” another customer asked.

Verizon addressed the issue in a Monday morning X post, writing, “We are aware of an issue impacting service for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue.”

It remains unclear, however, when Verizon customers can expect their cell service to return to normal.

